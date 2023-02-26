5,000 Registered Voters Disenfranchised In Anambra





No fewer than 5,000 registered voters have been disenfranchised in Anambra State because the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) could not print their personal voter cards (PVCs).

The state resident electoral commissioner (REC), Dr. Elizabeth Agwu, disclosed this to newsmen yesterday at the commission’s state headquarters, Awka.

She said they would not vote in the 2023 general elections because the electoral umpire did not produce their PVCs.

Agwu said the commission had done the needful for the presidential and National Assembly elections to hold, adding that of the over 2.5 registered voters in the state about 2.4 million collected their PVCs.

The REC confirmed the recent discovery of hundreds of PVCs by a hunter in a forest in Akamili area of Nnewi-North local government area and said the commission was yet to identify their owners.

She said the commission was working in synergy with the law enforcement agencies to unravel the circumstances surrounding the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper