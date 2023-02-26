Angry Mob Attacks Journalist Covering Borno Market Fire Incident





Angry mob Sunday morning attacked a Reporter of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Mrs Pauline Kuje Vana, while covering the fire outbreak at the popular Maiduguri Monday Market in Borno State capital city.

LEADERSHIP reported that the Maiduguri Monday Market incident which began around 1am Sunday morning lasted till 8:30am despite frantic effort of the Fire Service men to stop the raging inferno, a development that to led to the destruction of multi-billion Naira goods.

The journalist was attacked and beaten alongside her crew in an attempt to file a live report on the fire incident at the market.

An eyewitness said, “The angry shop owners who are victims of the fire outbreak and sympathisers attacked the crew and injured the reporter.”

The victim was taken to at 7 Division Nigerian Army Hospital in Maiduguri for treatment.





Source: Leadership Newspaper