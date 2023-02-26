AUST Launches Problem-solving Hub To Translate Student’s Research





The African University of Science and Technology (AUST) Abuja has launched a world-class incubation facility – AUSTInspire Business Incubation Centre with the state-of-the-art physical infrastructure, in terms of capital equipment and operating facilities.

The Business Incubation Centre will, among other things, nurture innovative students and staff of the institution in their pursuit to become scalable and successful researchers and thus translate their research into problem-solving products and services for global benefit.

The centre, which is meant to encourage innovation in the university and the global society, is a flagship initiative to promote and provide platforms to staff and students of the institution in the educational space.

It is an umbrella structure mandated to promote innovation and revolutionise the educational ecosystem of research work.

Unveiling the hub, the acting president of the University, Prof Azikiwe Onwualu, said, “We have decided to take a step…





Source: Leadership Newspaper