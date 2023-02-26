Bamidele Makes History, Wins Ekiti Central Senatorial Election





The Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti Central Senatorial District of Ekiti State, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, has been declared as the winner of the Senatorial election held on Saturday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in Ado-Ekiti.

With the announcement of Bamidele as the winner of the Ekiti Central Senatorial District, he will be the first Senator in Ekiti Central to be re-elected back to National Assembly since 1999.

Bamidele was declared the winner of the Senatorial election by the INEC Returning Officer for Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Prof. J. Sola Omotola, at the State Collation Centre located at the INEC State headquarters, New Iyin Road, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital on Sunday.

He pollled 69,351 votes to defeat his rival, Lateef Oladimeji Ajijola of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 26,181 votes.

Bamidele, who is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal…





Source: Leadership Newspaper