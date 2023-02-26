Bruised But Unbowed: Woman Votes In Lagos After Attack





Lagos electorate have hailed a brave woman yet to be properly identified for going back to vote after thugs allegedly attacked her face with bottles at a polling unit in the state.

It was gathered that the woman went back to vote after thugs allegedly attacked her face with a broken bottle at a polling unit in Surulere area of the state.

Social media users showered the woman with encomiums after she came back to vote with a bloodied face after she was allegedly attacked by political thugs said to be hired by a certain political party to hound opposition.

It was gathered that the ugly attack allegedly occurred in Surulere, Lagos when the woman tried to vote for a party of her choice.

She was said to have been battered by the thugs and was taken to a nearby clinic for treatment where her wound was bandaged before mustering the courage to go back to the polling unit to vote.

Pockets of violence erupted in some Lagos polling units including the polling unit outside the Oba Elegushi…





Source: Leadership Newspaper