Datti Baba-Ahmed Commends INEC For Seamless Operation, Salutes Electorate





The vice-presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Datti Baba-Ahmed, has expressed happiness with the way and manner the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is conducting the 2023 general election so far.

He gave the commendation yesterday in an interview with journalists shortly after casting his vote at polling unit 021, Gidan Iro Kaya, Maje Road in Tudun Wada, Zaria, Kaduna State.

According to him, “The conduct of this election so far at this polling unit and reports reaching us is highly commendable. The electorate are exercising their civic responsibility responsibly and INEC is meeting the expectations of the people and the air of serenity around and cordiality, everybody is happy so far.”

On the general turnout of voters, Baba-Ahmed explained that, “So far, the turnout of women is not impressive. I see a longer queue of the men than that of the women, but it is the end results of the polling units that would tell, but women have been contributing their…





Source: Leadership Newspaper