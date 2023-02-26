Enugu Residents Defy Sit-at-home Order To Vote





Residents of Enugu yesterday defiled the sit-at-home order and turned out en-masse to cast their votes.

Self acclaimed leader of Biafra based in Finland, Simon Ekpa, had ordered the people of the Southeast to sit at home for many days as part of the agitation for actualisation of Biafra.

He also asked people not to participate in all elections in the Southeast and warn that there would be no election in the zone.

Our correspondent who went round Enugu, observed a large turnout of voters but the BIVAS machines in most of the polling units were very slow, a development that angered most of the eligible voters.

It was also gathered that INEC officials and electoral materials arrived late at the polling units while some materials like ink pads were insufficient.

Most of the voters who spoke to our correspondent vowed not to go home until they cast their votes.

Addressing journalists at Okpara Square after casting his vote, the Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper