Gbajabiamila Re-elected As House Deputy Majority, Minority Whips Lose To Labour Party





Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has been re-elected for the sixth consecutive term in the just-concluded 2023 general elections.

According to the official result declared by INEC returning officer, Prof. Virgy Onyene, at the Surulere local government office of INEC on Sunday, Gbajabiamila of the APC won with a wide margin of 19,717 votes to defeat his closest rival, Bosun Jeje of the PDP, who scored 5,121 votes.

Also, the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu, has won the election for the seat of Bende Federal Constituency in Abia State.

The All Progressives Congress member was reelected for a second term.

According to the results declared by the Returning Officer, Adindu Chidinma, APC polled 10,020 votes in the constituency, beating the Labour Party candidate with 6,818; Peoples Democratic Party, 3,930; and the All Progressives Grand Alliance, with 301 votes.

Reacting to his reelection in a message sent to journalists, Kalu…





Source: Leadership Newspaper