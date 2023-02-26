ICPC Arrests 9 For Vote Buying As EFCC Arrests 3 In Possession Of 20 PVCs





The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), has arrested nine persons for vote buying in Osun, Ondo, Borno, Akwa Ibom and Sokoto States during the presidential and national assembly elections on Saturday.

This is even as the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) have arrested three persons for being in possession of several permanent voter cards (PVCs) in Benin City, Edo State.

One of the suspects, Afekhana Esther, was arrested at Ward 1, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Ikpoba Okha, Benin City with 20 PVCs belonging to different registered voters.

She claimed that the cards were handed over to her by the duo of Comfort Muoneke, a 73-year-old woman and Segun Osaimokhai.

ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, said four vote buyers were arrested by the Osun State office of the ICPC, two persons were arrested by the Sokoto State office while one person each was arrested by the Ondo, Akwa Ibom and Borno offices of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper