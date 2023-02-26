JUST-IN: INEC National Collation Centre Declares Break Till 6pm Over Absence Of Results From States





The National Collation Centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced a break till 6pm on Sunday less than 30 minutes after it formally opened.

Recall that the centre opened at about 1pm on Sunday afternoon contrary to 12noon time earlier announced by the INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Saturday.

The Chief Returning Officer of the Federation, who doubles as the INEC chairman, Prof. Yakubu, declared the break over the absence of presidential election results from 36 States of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja).

He said by 6pm, it was expected that some results would have arrived the INEC National Collation Centre for formal announcement.





Source: Leadership Newspaper