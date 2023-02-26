Outbreak Of Lassa Fever





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said it has recorded 85 deaths and 531 confirmed cases of Lassa fever across 79 local government areas of 20 states in the country in just six weeks.

The government agency, which disclosed this recently in its Lassa Fever Situation Report for epi week six, said 74 per cent of all confirmed cases were reported from three States.

The states, according to the report, are Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi, adding that 26 per cent were reported from six states with confirmed cases.

“Of the 74 percent confirmed cases, Ondo reported 36 percent, Edo 31 percent and Bauchi seven per cent. Cumulatively from week one to week six, 2023, 85 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 16.0 percent which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2022 (16.5 percent). “In total for 2023, 20 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 79 LGAs,” the report stated.

Source: Leadership Newspaper