2023 Elections: PDP Agent Slumps, Dies At Collation Centre In Benue





A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) agent at the Benue North-East (Zone A) senatorial district collation centre in Katsina-Ala, Benue State, Mson Atseh, on Sunday, slumped and died during the collation and announcement of Saturday’s senatorial election results.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the PDP agent was representing a former governor of the State and incumbent Senator Gabriel Suswam at the collation centre.

A senior staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP.

The source, however, clarified that “the PDP supporter collapsed outside INEC office and not inside the office.”

“When the incident happened, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Kastina-Ala immediately moved the man to an hospital to examine and ascertain whether he was hit. However, no injury was found on him,” the source added.

When contacted on phone, the spokesperson of the Benue State Police Command, Catherine Anene, said she was yet to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper