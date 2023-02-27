ActionAid Decries Late Commencement Of Voting





ActionAid Nigeria (AAN), an international not-for-profit outfit, has expressed concerns over the late arrival of INEC staff and election materials in many polling units, with some polling stations opening as late as 11.30am during the 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections.

They noted that such occurred in Rivers State, Ward 17 under Obio/Akpor LGA and Okumagba II in Warri South – Olodi Primary School, Delta State at 2.30 pm.

The country director, ActionAid Nigeria, Ene Obi, who stated this in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said INEC staff arrived at some polling units with sensitive materials without security personnel.

“Evidence of unsealed election materials with some already thumb printed ballot papers (e.g. LEA primary school, Saburi, a suburb of DeiDei in FCT),” she said.

On the implication for voters, she said some polling units continued voting till the early morning of Sunday 26th while others, especially women may be disenfranchised because of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper