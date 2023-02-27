ADC Warns INEC Against Rigging Of Presidential, NASS Polls





National chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu, has cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against rigging of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

According to him, the electoral body must follow the path of honour by maintaining its policy of continuous improvement of the nation’s electoral systems and process which it has done so well and committed so much resources to build.

He called on INEC to ensure that the right thing is done in light of the unfolding events surrounding the presidential election.

In a state he personally signed and issues in Abuja, Nwosu said, “It smacks of gross irresponsibility for the commission and its staff to attempt to mess with the much prized BIVAS and servers in spite of the commitment and understanding of all stakeholders and our international friends.”

The national chairman cited the serious works and efforts put in by the electoral umpire and commended…





Source: Leadership Newspaper