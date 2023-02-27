BREAKING: Obasanjo Demands Cancellation Of Election Results Where BVAS Malfunctioned





Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Yakubu Mahmood, to declare “void and inadmissible for election declaration” election results in polling units where the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) malfunctioned during last Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Obasanjo in a letter released in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on Monday, specifically called on President Muhammadu Buhari to avert what he termed as the looming danger y ordering cancellation of election results in all elections that do not pass the credibility and transparency test.

“Let me appeal to the Chairman of INEC, if his hands are clean, to save Nigeria from the looming danger and disaster which is just waiting to happen. If the Chairman can postpone elections four days to the election, he can do everything to rectify the errors of the last two days – no BVAS, no result to be acceptable; and no uploading…





Source: Leadership Newspaper