‘Cargo Tracking Note Should Be At No Cost To Importers’





A former President of Shippers’ Association of Lagos State (SALS), Rev. Jonathan Nicole, has warned the federal government to ensure that the implementation of the Cargo Tracking Note (CTN), should be at no cost to Importers.

LEADERSHIP reports that on Feb. 15, the Federal Executive Council approved the installation of Electronic Cargo Tracking Notes for seaports nationwide.

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, said the scheme will tackle several challenges, such as the under-declaration, concealment and wrong classification of important cargo by importers.

But, speaking to newsmen in Lagos, Nicole who commended the policy, noted that the only difference with the CTN was the financial implication.

According to Nicole, the Cargo Tracking Note, directly related to shippers, is a document like the Bill of Lading of a vessel that shows the details of what is declared and acts like a cargo manifest with complete details of what the importer is shipping.

He added that it…





Source: Leadership Newspaper