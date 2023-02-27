Ex-LEADERSHIP Staff, Ojogo, Wins Ondo Reps Seat





A former Politics Editor at LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group and the immediate-past Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Ondo State, Donald Ojogo, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has won the Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency election in the just-concluded 2023 National Assembly elections, which held on Saturday.

Ojogo polled 26,291 votes to defeat incumbent member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Kolade Akinjo, who scored 22,489 votes in the results collated by INEC officials.

According to a statement issued by Ojogo, “A while ago, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), pronounced me as duly elected and returned me as winner of the February 25, 2023 election into the House of Representatives.

“This is a win for all, a solid foundation for harmony and great leap beyond foisted artificial boundaries.

“The road to this Fresh Path had been replete with political intrigues, laced with challenges and coloured in various paints of interests. All…





Source: Leadership Newspaper