JUST-IN: INEC National Collation Centre Resumes





The National Collation Centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has resumed proceedings on Monday.

Chief Returning Officer of the Federation and chairman of INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, opened the day’s proceedings at about 12noon.

Prof. Yakubu announced that results from Kwara State were ready and the Returning Officer from the State will consequently present same.

Currently, party agents beginning from the PDP agent, Senator Dino Melaye, raised over-voting concerns with the Ekiti State results earlier presented on Sunday, asking INEC to take a look into the matter.

But, APC agent, Babatunde Ogala, objected the objection.

INEC Chairman, however, said the Commission has taken note of the observations and will look into the matter even as he insisted that official figures from Ekiti were different from what the party agents were complaining about.





