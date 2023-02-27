LP Candidate, Adegeye, Wins Amuwo-Odofin Federal Constituency In Lagos





Labour Party candidate, Hon. George Adegeye, has emerged the winner of Saturday’s Amuwo Odofin federal constituency election in Lagos State.

Adegeye emerged victorious after polling a total of 46,702 of the valid votes cast to beat his closest rival, Prince Lanre Sanusi of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 12,946 votes, followed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate and incumbent member representing the constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Oghene Ego, who polled 5,752 votes.

Announcing the results, the Returning Officer of Amuwo-Odofin Federal Constituency, Prof. Abayomi Okanlawon, while declaring Adegeye winner at the Collation Centre, noted that Adegeye won convincingly having polled the highest number of votes cast.

Receiving the news of his electoral victory, Hon. Adegeye was full of praises to God, noting that his late mother, Hon. Risikat Adegeye, has just been properly immortalised by his victory at poll.

Source: Leadership Newspaper