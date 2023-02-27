Poll Results: APC Campaign Accuses Melaye, Momodu, Pastor Enenche Of Inciting Violence





The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has called on security agencies to restrain spokespersons of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Dino Melaye, and Dele Momodu, as well as Senior Pastor of Dunamis Church, Dr. Paul Enenche, for allegedly inciting violence with their utterances in the aftermath of Saturday’s presidential election.

It specifically accused Pastor Enenche of desecrating the sanctity of the pulpit with politics and utterances that were capable of inciting violence.

Speaking at a press conference at the APC presidential campaign head office in Abuja on Monday, special adviser on Media and Communication of the APC campaign council, Dele Alake, said results from presidential poll so far have clearly shown the direction Nigerians have chosen to go.

This, Alake said, has undoubtedly created unease in the opposition, and because failure was already dogging them in the face, they have resorted to cutting corners…





Source: Leadership Newspaper