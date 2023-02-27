Presidential Poll: Obi Defeats Atiku, Tinubu In Edo





The Labour Party presidential candidate in Saturday’s presidential election, Peter Obi, has been declared winner of the exercise in Edo State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) State Collation Officer, Prof. Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, who is the Vice Chancellor of the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom, said Obi polled a total 331,163 votes to defeat other candidates.

Candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, scored 144,471 voted to finish second while Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, garnered 89,585 votes, and Rabiu Kwakwanso of the NNPP scored 2,743 votes.

LEADERSHIP reports that there was voter apathy in the State as only 603,894 voters were accredited while 2,501,081 were registered for the exercise.

Also, total valid votes were 581,266, rejected votes were 19,129, while total votes cast were 600,395.

LP won the presidential election in 12 Local Government Areas of Igueben, Esan Central, Esan North-East, Egor, Esan South-East, Esan…





Source: Leadership Newspaper