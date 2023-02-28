2023 Elections: Obi Wins FCT With 4 Area Councils





The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has won four out of the six Area Councils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Obi, who had been in early lead since Sunday, took Bwari, Kuje, Gwagwalada and AMAC with a good number of votes while the APC won in Kwali and Abaji Area Councils.

In the final collation, the LP candidate polled a total of 281,717 votes beating APC candidate, Bola Tinubu, who polled 90,902 votes, and the PDP candidate, who scored 74,193 votes.





Source: Leadership Newspaper