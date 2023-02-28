Adoption Of Mobile Tech To Shape Nigerian E-commerce Sector





Digital commerce is becoming the fastest growing commerce in the Nigerian market, even as the director of African Operations, Jiji Africa, Yuliy Shenfeld, has attributed the growth to the increasing adoption of technology and the rise of online payment platforms in the country.

A report by statista.com, revealed that, the e-commerce sector of the Nigerian economy is expected to peak at $9.02 billion in 2023 with an annual growth rate of 11.74 per cent, resulting in a projected market volume of $14.06 billion by 2027.

Shenfeld, while speaking to LEADERSHIP on the trends that are expected to shape the Nigerian e-commerce sector, stated that, although the Nigerian e-commerce industry faces several challenges, including; poor infrastructure, payment infrastructure, a general lack of trust in online transactions, non-reliable logistics and delivery networks, these challenges have in no way hindered the growth experienced in the industry.

“The reason being that e-commerce has the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper