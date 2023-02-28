Atiku Defeats Tinubu In Bauchi





The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has defeated his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in just-concluded 2023 presidential poll in Bauchi State.

Results of the presidential election collated in Bauchi since on Sunday and ended on Monday at 6pm, indicated that Atiku won in 18 out of the 20 local government areas of the State, as Tinubu fared in only two local government areas of the State.

Announcing the results of the election at 7pm on Monday, the Returning Officer, Prof. Abdulkadir Sabo Muhammad, from Federal University, Dutse Jigawa State, said that Atiku scored a total number of 426,607 votes against his closest rival, Tinubu, who recorded 316,694 votes.

The NNPP presidential candidate, Dr Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, got 72,103 votes and was trailed by Labour Party’s Peter Obi with 27,373 votes.





Source: Leadership Newspaper