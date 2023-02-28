Borno Rep, Betara, Reelected For 5th Tenure





The chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Aliyu Muktar Betara, has been reelected to represent Biu/Bayo/Kwaya Kusar/Shani Federal Constituency of Borno State for the 5th consecutive tenure.

Betara, who was the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), polled a total of 71,427 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mohammed Ibrahim Biu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 15,514 votes to emerge second.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer for the National Assembly elections in Borno State, who announced the results on Monday evening, said “Aliyu Muktar Betara of the All Progressives Congress (APC) having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby returned elected.”

Others who participated in the exercise included one Ahmed Jibrin of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), who polled a total of 661votes to come third.

Coming at a distant fourth place in the exercise was Sulaiman Salihu of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper