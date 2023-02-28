BVAS: Observer Groups Seek Fresh Elections In Parts Of FCT





Observer groups under the auspices of the Coalition of United Accredited Election Observers, has called for the conduct of fresh elections in places where the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) failed during the last Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

They noted that while the election process was peaceful and orderly in many parts of the FCT, it was marred by serious logistics issues and some avoidable irregularities, such as the malfunction of the BVAS machines, which failed to capture many willing voters while others could not vote because the polling units were moved, hence voters were disenfranchised.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday in Abuja, the group’s Head of Mqissions, Dr. Onwubuya Abraham, said: “We further observed certain late arrival of materials and late starting of voting in over 38 per cent of the Polling Units in FCT such as Wuse Zone 3 Ward Unity School, Apo Legislative…





Source: Leadership Newspaper