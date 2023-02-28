Djokovic Breaks Graf’s All-time Record As World No. 1





Novak Djokovic is the longest-tenured world No. 1 in ATP and WTA tour tennis history.

This week marks Djokovic’s 378th all-time week at the top of the ATP rankings, which betters Steffi Graf’s all-time joint ATP and WTA record of 377. Djokovic returned to world No. 1 last month after winning his 10th Australian Open title, and 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall.

To celebrate the achievement, Djokovic thanked the legion of fans around the world who he says have helped him get to this point in a video message posted on his Instagram account.

“Of course, with your love and great strength that you have given me over the years, I’ve managed to achieve many fantastic achievements throughout my career,” Djokovic said. “The most recent one [is] breaking the record [with] 378 weeks on No. 1 [in the] rankings, surpassing one of the greatest, most legendary tennis players—both men and women—that ever played, Steffi Graf. So I’m flattered, obviously extremely, extremely proud and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper