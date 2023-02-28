Don’t Truncate Electoral Process, Federal Govt Tells Obasanjo





The federal government has urged former President Olusegun Obasanjo not to truncate the 2023 General Elections with what it called his inciting, self-serving and provocative letter on the elections.

In a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said what the former President cunningly framed as an ‘appeal for caution and rectification’ was nothing but a calculated attempt to undermine the electoral process and a willful incitement to violence.

The minister expressed shock and disbelief that a former President could throw around unverified claims and amplify wild allegations

picked up from the street against the electoral process.

”Though masquerading as an unbiased and concerned elder statesman, former President Obasanjo is, in reality, a known partisan who is bent on thwarting, by subterfuge, the choice of millions of Nigerian voters,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed recalled that the former President, in his time, organised perhaps the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper