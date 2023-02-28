FCT Senate: Labour Party’s Kingibe Rejects Cancellation Of Bwari Result





The Labour Party (LP) Senatorial candidate for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ireti Kingibe, has rejected the cancellation of Bwari Area Council election results.

According to Kingibe, there was no over-voting in Bwari Area Council, wondering why the results were cancelled.

Speaking to journalists before she moved to the collation centre to lodge her complaint, Kingibe said a mistake in the tabulation should not affect the electoral victory of a candidate.

“I’ve been told that the person that was writing the figure made a mistake whether knowingly or unknowingly,” Ireti said adding that, “the person put two plus two equals to five.”

“And the judges said over-voting. The Electoral Officer (EO) said it was an error from the person that wrote the results, whether he did it on purpose or accidentally.

“All the result sheets show there was no over-voting in any of the polling units. So, why cancel the results of the entire area council? We have watched them.

“They’ve been looking…





Source: Leadership Newspaper