



Haaland To Sign £20m Nike Deal After Adidas, Puma Snubs

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is reportedly set to sign a lucrative boot deal with Nike after snubbing advances from Adidas and Puma.

The prolific Norway international has registered 33 goals through as many games for City this season, with an immediate return being delivered on the £51 million ($61m) transfer fee invested in his talent. The 22-year-old has been starring on a Premier League stage, but he has no boot endorsement at present.

A previous agreement with Nike came to a close in January 2022, allowing Haaland to be pictured donning footwear from rival sportswear manufacturers Adidas and Puma. Haaland had boasted ties to Nike since he was 14 years old, while adidas chief executive Bjorn Gulden is a close family friend.

The Athletic reports that three giants of the sponsorship industry have put proposals to Haaland, with a decision on his next deal now close. It is suggested that the City superstar will side…





Source: Leadership Newspaper