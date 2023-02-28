INEC Declares LP’s Ireti Kingibe Winner Of FCT Senatorial Election 





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Ireti Kingibe of the Labour Party (LP) as the winner of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) senatorial seat in the Saturday’s just-concluded National Assembly elections

Kingibe defeated the incumbent, Senator Philip Aduda, of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to emerge the winner of the election.

Declaring the results on Tuesday evening, the Returning Officer for the FCT senatorial election, Prof. Sani Saka, said that Kingibe scored a total of 202,175 votes across the Area Councils.

Senator Aduda of the PDP came second with 100,544 votes, while Mr. Angulu Dobi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) came third with 78,905 votes.

It could be recalled that INEC had cancelled the results of Abaji Area Council following reports of over-voting, which also led to the cancellation of results in Bwari Area Council.

However, the Abaji results remained cancelled, while Bwari was rectified and accepted, a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper