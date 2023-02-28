JUST-IN: Kwankwaso Wins Kano With Landslide, Floors Tinubu, Atiku





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Monday, formally declared the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, as the winner of the 2023 presidential election held in Kano State last Saturday.

Kwankwaso defeated his closest challenger, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 517,341 votes.

He said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, distantly trailed behind with 131,716 votes, while the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, scored 28,513 votes.

Speaking shortly after the final collation of results at the Kano INEC headquarters, the state Returning Officer and the Vice Chancellor of Usman Danfodiyo University Sokoto, Professor Lawan Sulyman Bilbis, said Kano State, with about 5,792,848 registered voters, had a total of 1,769,525 accredited voters during the elections.





Source: Leadership Newspaper