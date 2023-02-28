Police Warn Against Circulating Fake Election Results In Oyo





Oyo State Police Command has warned residents in the state to desist from any attempt to heat up the polity and possibly create post-elec­tions chaos.

The state’s commissioner of police, Adebowale Williams also appealed to residents against the spread and circulation of fake elections results on social media and other news platforms contrary to the policy and guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commis­sion (INEC).

“The command perceives this trend as a calcu­lated attempt to heat up the polity and possibly create post-elections chaos.

“To this end, the Oyo State Police Command wishes to appeal to parents, guardians and leaders wielding different degrees of influence to pre­vail on their children, wards and protégés against being used as cannon fodders to dis­rupt the polity as commensu­rate sanctions would be meted out on defaulters”.

The command, however assured residents to go about their lawful businesses with­out fear of harassment or mo­lestation as…





Source: Leadership Newspaper