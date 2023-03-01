Buhari Congratulates President-elect Tinubu, Says The People Have Spoken





President Muhammadu Buhari has heartily congratulated the winner of the 2023 Presidential Election, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Reacting to the results announced in the wee hours of Wednesday, President Buhari in a statement by Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said: “I congratulate His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory. Elected by the people, he is the best person for the job. I shall now work with him and his team to ensure an orderly handover of power.

“The election was Africa’s largest democratic exercise. In a region that has undergone backsliding and military coups in recent years, this election demonstrates democracy’s continued relevance and capability to deliver for the people it serves.

“Within Nigeria, the results reveal democracy’s ripening in our country. Never has the electoral map shifted so drastically in one cycle. In the presidential elections, states in all regions across the nation…





Source: Leadership Newspaper