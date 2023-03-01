Huawei Launches Green 1-2-3 Solution





Global technology giant- Huawei has launched the Green 1-2-3 Solution. The launch took place during the Huawei Green ICT Summit in Barcelona, Spain.

Delivering his keynote speech entitled “Green & Development, Choosing Not to Choose,” the President of ICT Strategy & Marketing of Huawei, Peng Song, pointed out that An AI Big Bang is underway.

“AI brings new benefits and opportunities to operators. However, it also requires better ICT infrastructure due to higher bandwidth and increased computing power, leading to a rapid increase in network energy consumption.

“The ICT industry seems to be faced with the tough choice to either go green or develop. However, we believe the industry can choose not to choose and instead go green and develop simultaneously,” Peng said.

He pointed out that simultaneous green ICT and ICT development is possible if the right balance is struck between energy efficiency, renewable energy utilization, and user experience.

He hinted that Huawei would launch…





Source: Leadership Newspaper