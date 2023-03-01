INEC Declares lsoko Fed Constituency Election Inconclusive





Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared the lsoko Federal Constituency Election, Delta State inconclusive.

In a fiercely contested election between Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP), the final result could not be completed because election did not hold in Ewhe ward.

According to INEC a new date for rerun will be fixed.

Meanwhile, the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for Delta South senatorial district in Saturday’s national assembly election, Hon. Thomas Joel-Onowakpo, has called for the cancellation of results in the district over failure of INEC officials to use Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for the conduct of the election.

Joel-Onowakpo accused the PDP of conniving with officials of the electoral umpire for flagrantly violating and failing to comply with the Electoral Act 2022 by failing to use BVAS in the accreditation of voters during the election.

In a letter on Monday addressed to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper