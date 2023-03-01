My Heart, My Door Are Open, Says Tinubu After Receiving Certificate Of Return





The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has asked Nigerians, including opposition parties, to bury political and other divides to work with him in building a greater country, saying his heart and door are open to all.

Speaking after he and the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, received their certificates of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Wednesday afternoon, Tinubu said politics must give way for nation-building.

Tinubu said his victory should not be seen as personal, emphasising that for progress to be made all Nigerians must undertake to be part of the task ahead.

“To you the people, especially the youths, I will work day and night. I will work to the utmost of my ability to make Nigeria better.

“For this to be a victory at all, it cannot simply be a victory for one man or even one party. It must become a victory for all Nigerians who are committed to a greater society.

“I know many did not vote for me. And you are…





Source: Leadership Newspaper