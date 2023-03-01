NCC’s Giant Strides In Telecommunications Revolution 22 Years After





Exactly 22 years ago, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), changed the course of history in the country by conducting one of the world’s freest auctions for the Digital Mobile Licence (DML) that led to the deployment of the Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) telephony technology service.

This singular act brought transparency to public auction and made telephone lines accessible to all and sundry. It removed the pariah status attached to Nigeria by developed nations and brought local and foreign direct investments into the sector that had prior to that time attracted only 400,000 landlines and $50 million in foreign direct.

From 2001 onwards, Nigeria has witnessed the revolutionary impact of GSM service, following the licensing round of January 19, 2001 in which the NCC, informed by its regulatory principles of fairness, forthrightness, transparency and firmness, sold Digital Mobile Licences (DML) to two mobile network operators, namely; MTN and Econet…





Source: Leadership Newspaper