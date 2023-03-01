Outage: Over 368m Tweeter Users Unable To Tweet





Microblogging site, Twitter, went down on Wednesday as over 368 million monthly active users worldwide were unable access the service, according to Downdetector.com, a platform that monitors outages.

This came after Twitter laid off 200 staff members, as part of its latest round of job cuts.

According to the report by New York Times, the job cuts took place Saturday night and impacted product managers, data scientists and engineers who worked on machine learning and site reliability. The team helped keep Twitter’s various features online.

The number of outages reported for the social media site on Downdetector spiked around 3:30 pm IST and grew rapidly for about an hour.

At first, users were able to tweet, and search for other profiles and tweets on the platform, but the timeline on the homepage was not visible for most people.

Users could see the following message on the homepage instead of their feed: “Welcome to Twitter. This is the best place to see what’s happening in your…





Source: Leadership Newspaper