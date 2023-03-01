Seplat Energy Declares $204.4m Pre-tax Profit In 2022





Seplat Energy Plc has reported a profit before tax of $204.4 million in its financial year ended December 2022.

This was contained in the company’s audited results released on the Nigerian Exchange Limited. Profit before tax grew by 15.2 per cent to $204.4 million from $177.3 million in 2021. The profit for the year was $104.7 million as against $117.2 million in 2021, with a resultant basic earnings per share of $0.11 in 2022, compared to $0.24 per share in 2021.

The board of the company recommended a final dividend of US2.5 cents per share for the financial year 2022 and following a review of Seplat’s operational, liquidity and financial position post refinancing the board has decided to declare an additional special dividend of US5.0 cents per share to be paid after approval at the annual general meeting (AGM) which will be held on May 10, 2023.

This brings the total dividend declared for 2022 to US15 cents per share higher than US10 cents per share in 2021. The payment of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper