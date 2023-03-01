Tinubu: A New Dawn Has Come For Nigeria, Says IBB





Former military president of Nigeria, General (rtd.) Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) has congratulated Nigeria’s President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over his election as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a statement issued by his media office on Wednesday, IBB commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for midwifing an election, which he said would lead to a new Nigeria.

Babangida commended Nigerians for going out en masse to exercise their voting rights and electing someone like Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next President of Nigeria.

According to him, “it’s a thing of joy that this is happening in my lifetime. I can confidently say that Tinubu is a good man for the job.

“I have no doubt that Tinubu would perform as the President of Nigeria. For some of us, who have been there before, I know that there is still more work to be done, and I believe that Tinubu has what it takes to take Nigeria to the next level.

“We have much…





Source: Leadership Newspaper