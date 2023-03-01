Tinubu Defeats Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso In Borno





The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has won the election conducted on Saturday in Borno State.

Announcing the results on Tuesday at the presidential election collation center in Sir Kashim Ibrahim College of Education, Maiduguri, the Collation Officer, Professor Jude Rabo, who is the Vice Chancellor, Federal University Wukari, said Tinubu polled 252,282 votes to beat his closest rival, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 190,921 votes while Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) got 7, 205 votes.

The APC presidential candidate won 23 local government areas while Atiku won four local government areas of the State.

LEADERSHIP reports that Borno is the home State of the APC vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima.





Source: Leadership Newspaper