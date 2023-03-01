Your Victory, Result Of Your Sacrifice, Gombe Gov Hails President-elect Tinubu





Gombe State governor, Muhammdu Inuwa Yahaya, has congratulated the President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, on their victory at the just-concluded presidential election.

In a congratulatory message he personally signed, Governor Inuwa said Tinubu’s victory at the poll was a manifestation of his years of personal commitment, sacrifice, tenacity, political experience and service to the nation.

He noted that the president-elect is a well-groomed leader with vast wealth of experience and network as a former governor, Senator and political leader, who has the competence and character to hit the grounds running and build on the successes of President Muhammadu Buhari in all facets of human endeavour.

He added that Tinubu’s antecedents in governance and his huge political connections are a good asset for a renewed hope and expression of national unity of purpose.

Describing Tinubu as an…





Source: Leadership Newspaper