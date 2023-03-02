2023 Polls: Explore Legal Means For Redress, US Urges Atiku, Obi, Others





The United States (US), on Thursday, urged aggrieved parties and candidates in the last Saturday’s presidential election in Nigeria to use all legal means to correct the anomalies observed during the exercise.

Ned Price, Spokesperson for the State Department, who congratulated Nigerians and the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, in a statement, said Nigerians were clearly within their rights to have such concerns and should have high expectations for their electoral processes in the just-concluded Presidential poll.

“There are well-established mechanisms in place for the adjudication of electoral disputes, and we encourage any candidate or party seeking to challenge the outcome to pursue redress through those mechanisms.

“We call on all parties, candidates, and supporters to refrain from violence or inflammatory rhetoric at this critical time,’’ the spokesperson said.

The US also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to address technical…





Source: Leadership Newspaper