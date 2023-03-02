APC Professionals Council Congratulates Tinubu, Seeks Support For Sanwo-Olu





The National Director General of APC Professionals Council, Hon. Seyi Bamigbade has congratulated the country’s president-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu on his victory at the just concluded presidential election, saying it was a victory for all Nigerians.

Bamigbade who was appointed as APC national observer during the elections said Tinubu’s presidency will usher in a new dawn for Nigeria.

In a congratulatory message yesterday shortly after the declaration of Bola Tinubu as winner of presidential election by INEC, Bamigbade expressed confidence that Tinubu will preside over a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria saying Tinubu will be magnanimous in victory.

“I congratulate our leader, His Excellency Sen. Bola Tinubu on his emergence as our country’s president-elect.

“It is a collective voice of Nigerians to usher a new beginning for our country.

“We must all join hands to make our country work. Now that politics is over, the era of governance has come and it is our responsibility to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper