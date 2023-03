The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said that Nigeria’s just-concluded presidential election was marred by “unprecedented fraud”.

Atiku disclosed this at a press conference in held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja on Thursday evening.

He, therefore, vowed to challenge the outcome of the election in Court.

Source: Leadership Newspaper