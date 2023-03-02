CSOs Canvass Immediate Reform Of INEC





Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have called for the reform of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the CSOs, the logistics challenges experienced during the election calls for reform of INEC.

Speaking during the presentation of their report, the co-chair, Yiaga Africa Board, Dr Aisha Abdullahi, said the election was a fraud with logistics challenges adding that the delay in posting the election result in real time resulted in public distrust.

“Once again, the 2023 elections presidential and National Assembly (NASS) elections were a missed opportunity. Factors like serious logistical and technological shortcomings, non-compliance with electoral guidelines, lack of transparency, and manipulation of election results undermine public confidence in INEC and the overall outcome of the elections.

“Yiaga Africa notes that the integrity of electoral outcomes are influenced by processes and procedures. Therefore, a compromised process will produce…





Source: Leadership Newspaper