Egypt 2023: Egyptian Referees To Take Charge Of Nigeria, Uganda Clash





The Confederation of African Football has assigned Egyptian referee Ahmed Nagy Mosa as referee for today’s Africa U20 Cup of Nations between Nigeria’s Flying Eagles and Ugandan counterparts at the Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt.

Mosa will be supported by compatriots Mohamed Abouzid Halhal (assistant referee 1) and Yara Atef (assistant referee 2), as well as Libyan official Abdulrazg Ahmed (fourth official).

Justin Mumba from Zambia will be the match commissioner while Rosalie N’dah from Benin Republic will serve as referee assessor and Namibian Titus Kunamuene will be in the role of general coordinator.

Meanwhile, the Flying Eagles on Wednesday intensified their training ahead of the clash, which will be on the same turf on which they defeated Mozambique 2-0 on Saturday, with goals from Samson Lawal and Ibrahim Muhammad.

A win against the Hippos will qualify the Flying Eagles for their 13th appearance at the FIFA U20 World Cup finals, with this year’s…





Source: Leadership Newspaper