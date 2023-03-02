Elections Won, Lost, But We ‘ll Go To Court – SDP 





The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has said that despite the fact that the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections have been won and lost, it will still go to court and challenge the results.

SDP, which won some Senatorial and House of Representatives seats in last Saturday’s elections, however, said it was not challenging the presidential election results but that of the Senate and House of Representatives seats.

National Chairman of SDP, Alhaji Shehu Gabam, who stated this during a press conference at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, said his party won many seats but was denied, adding that the party was going to challenge the results of such places in the court.

“The National leadership of our great party, the Social Democratic Party (SDP), heartily congratulates all Nigerians for the peaceful and successful presidential and national assembly elections that took place on Saturday, February 25, 2023, and His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed…





Source: Leadership Newspaper