IBB Returns From 2-month Medical Trip Abroad





Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd), has returned to Nigeria after about two-month stay between Germany and France for medical attention.

LEADERSHIP reports that the former Nigerian leader travelled out of the country in January to evade the controversy that might come with the just-concluded presidential election in Nigeria even though he said the trip was a “routine medical check”.

IBB was accompanied by his first son Muhammad and daughter Aisha and they arrived Nigeria via Nnamdi Azikiwe international Airport in Abuja on Thursday.

It was learnt from family sources that IBB has also arrived at Minna Airport in Niger State.

A family source hinted that IBB with his two children and one of his aide was received at Abuja Airport by his second son Aminu and a retired Army General, who was one of the core strategists of a presidential candidate who just lost the presidential election.





Source: Leadership Newspaper